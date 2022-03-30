HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CEO James W. Blake Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $705,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $743.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

HONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

