Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as €356.20 ($391.43) and last traded at €342.40 ($376.26). 26,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €342.00 ($375.82).

Several research analysts recently commented on HLAG shares. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($131.87) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.20 ($183.74) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($257.14) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €180.89 ($198.78).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €274.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €239.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

