Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Lowered to $65.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.
NASDAQ HWC opened at $54.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.46. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,602,000 after purchasing an additional 208,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 164,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,147,000 after acquiring an additional 83,001 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $67,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
