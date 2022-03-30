Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Lowered to $65.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $54.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.46. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,602,000 after purchasing an additional 208,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 164,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,147,000 after acquiring an additional 83,001 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $67,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

