Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Strategic expansion initiatives, and solid loans and deposit balances position the company well for the future. Its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. Its earnings strength indicates that it will be able to meet debt obligations in the near term even if the economic situation worsens. The company's relationship with Cetera Financial will help it offer clients enhanced broker-dealer services. However, relatively lower interest rates remains a woe. Elevated expenses might hurt the company's profits. Further, the company's exposure to risky loan portfolios make us apprehensive.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,191. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

