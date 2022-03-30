Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HNRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Hallador Energy (Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.