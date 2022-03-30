H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Cut to $72.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FUL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of FUL stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $59.17 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.75.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.