Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Trading 7.1% Higher

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 14,631,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 686% from the average session volume of 1,861,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
The stock has a market cap of £3.37 million and a PE ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.91.
Gunsynd Company Profile (LON:GUN)
Featured Articles
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.