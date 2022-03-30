Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

GH traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.50. 1,310,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,324. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $169.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average of $90.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $156,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

