Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.71

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.71 and last traded at $154.64, with a volume of 595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.10.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PAC. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
