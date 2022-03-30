Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.71

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.71 and last traded at $154.64, with a volume of 595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAC. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

