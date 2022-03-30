Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Group 1 Automotive worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.25.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $189.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

