Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON GFM opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Monday. Griffin Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.30 million and a P/E ratio of 11.34.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

