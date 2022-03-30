Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Greenlane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,808,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,236. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $63.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $1,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 72,928 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 377.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 129,003 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

