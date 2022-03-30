Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Shares of NYSE GRP.U opened at $76.51 on Friday.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.