Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GSEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 87,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,946. Gores Holdings VII has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 73,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

