Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Up 57.6% in March

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the February 28th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Goodness Growth stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 99,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. Goodness Growth has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.79.

Goodness Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

