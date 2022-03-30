Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $6.32.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $813,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

