Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $32.39. Approximately 52,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 107,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,719,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $962,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,886,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000.

