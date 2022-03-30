Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC – Get Rating) (NYSE:GSS) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.96 and last traded at C$4.96. 124,733 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 34,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$574.00 million and a P/E ratio of -49.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.01.
About Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC)
Read More
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.