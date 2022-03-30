Golden Goose (GOLD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,096.00

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $164,393.55 and $4,096.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.42 or 0.07179044 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,319.60 or 1.00226550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00046755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00054797 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

