Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Issues Earnings Results

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE DNA opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43.

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

