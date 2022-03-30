Ghost (GHOST) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $102,784.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ghost has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ghost Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

