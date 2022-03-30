Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $337.86

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.86 and traded as high as $361.40. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $344.08, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.14.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.