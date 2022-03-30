General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 98,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

