Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Sets New 52-Week High at $187.00

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 186.80 ($2.45), with a volume of 639664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.80 ($2.26).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GENL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £530.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 6.12%. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.18%.

Genel Energy Company Profile (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

