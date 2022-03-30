GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Tops $527.15 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.73 or 0.00014250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $527.15 million and $11.90 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00109052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,311,667 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

