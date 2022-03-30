Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Gartner were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT stock opened at $306.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.13 and its 200 day moving average is $306.53. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.15 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

