Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.11. 168,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 201,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $474.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $862.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 20.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth $185,000.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

