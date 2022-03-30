GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares rose 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.19 and last traded at $164.16. Approximately 158,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,990,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.95.

GME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Attal bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in GameStop by 41.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 57.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

