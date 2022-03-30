Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2,033.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

