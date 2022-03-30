Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.70.
About Galectin Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
