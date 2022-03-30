Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gain Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.35.

NASDAQ GANX opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GANX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 8,470.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

