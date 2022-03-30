FY2025 Earnings Estimate for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Issued By SVB Leerink

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for ContraFect in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.57. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

