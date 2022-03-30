FY2023 EPS Estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.07% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

CASI stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,417 shares during the period. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

