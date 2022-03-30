FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

AMRC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $83.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $101.86.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,572,000. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 84,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

