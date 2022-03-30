FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.56.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTS. TD Securities assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$5.12 and a one year high of C$13.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

