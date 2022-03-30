FY2022 EPS Estimates for Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Raised by Analyst

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Malvern Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 3,656.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malvern Bancorp (Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

