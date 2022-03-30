FY2022 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CTS. TD Securities started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$10.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.91 and a 1 year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.