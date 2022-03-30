FY2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

Comerica stock opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

