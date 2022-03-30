Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUPBY. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 137,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,151. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

