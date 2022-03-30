FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Down 47.5% in March

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,719,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,870 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,247,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 11.8% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,199,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,165,000 after purchasing an additional 338,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 31.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,018,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after purchasing an additional 714,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $13,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:HERA opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.