Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Sells $62,569.79 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $62,569.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth $7,472,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after buying an additional 177,779 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 133,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

