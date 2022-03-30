Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Freedom were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 10,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 206,139 shares in the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 18.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 364.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 26,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Freedom stock opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.79. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $72.43.

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $145.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 82.57% and a net margin of 50.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freedom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

