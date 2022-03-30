Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Franchise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRG shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

