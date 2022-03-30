Fractal (FCL) Trading 120.5% Higher Over Last Week

Fractal (FCL) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Fractal has traded up 120.5% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $577,235.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047708 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.09 or 0.07181164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,069.41 or 1.00119743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

