Foundry Partners LLC Trims Position in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,535 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 2.00% of PCTEL worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 1,639.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 346,712 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PCTEL in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PCTI opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 million, a P/E ratio of 468.47 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. PCTEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.59.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,202.20%.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

