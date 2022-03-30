Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,990 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Kelly Services worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 11.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KELYA opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $888.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

