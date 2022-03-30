Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,140 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of HomeStreet worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in HomeStreet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 844.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.26 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

