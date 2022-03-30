Foundry Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 308,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Earthstone Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.93. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

ESTE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

