Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,225 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.01% of AXT worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AXT by 89.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 867,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AXT by 394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 165,394 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in AXT by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 164,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. AXT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.56.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

