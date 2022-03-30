Foundry Partners LLC Buys 12,920 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Wabash National worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WNC. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 41.8% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 24.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after buying an additional 288,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 72.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 220,902 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $837,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WNC opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,540.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,200.00%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

