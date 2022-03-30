Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.33% of CECO Environmental worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 732,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,158 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECE opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $198.73 million, a PE ratio of 189.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 17,323 shares of company stock worth $100,114 in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About CECO Environmental (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.